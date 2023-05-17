Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 635 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after purchasing an additional 482,297 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

JHG opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

