Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,010 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 337.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 211,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

