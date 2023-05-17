Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

