Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

