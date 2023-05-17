Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,326 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

