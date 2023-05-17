Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,069 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 389,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 206,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

