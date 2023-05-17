Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 143 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

NYSE DECK opened at $473.33 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.34.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.