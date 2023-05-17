Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,683 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.