Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 874 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

