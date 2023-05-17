Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,908 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

