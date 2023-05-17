Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

