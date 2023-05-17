Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6,838.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

