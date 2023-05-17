Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after buying an additional 84,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.