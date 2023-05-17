Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.