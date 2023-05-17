Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

