Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSM stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

