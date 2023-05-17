Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 203.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

