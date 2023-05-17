Van ECK Associates Corp Has $261,000 Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 31.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 690,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 29.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

