Van ECK Associates Corp Has $268,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

