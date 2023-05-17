Van ECK Associates Corp Has $272,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

