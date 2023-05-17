Van ECK Associates Corp Has $281,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexcel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.