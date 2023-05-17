Van ECK Associates Corp Has $292,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Five Below by 31.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,857 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.84.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

