Van ECK Associates Corp Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 8,444.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 735,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 145.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 187.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADN stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.06. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.