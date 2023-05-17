Van ECK Associates Corp Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

EWBC stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

