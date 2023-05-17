Van ECK Associates Corp Has $398,000 Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Azul were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

