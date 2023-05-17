Van ECK Associates Corp Has $398,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

