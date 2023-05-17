Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $45,305,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,888,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.