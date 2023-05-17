Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

SITE Centers Trading Down 4.5 %

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.