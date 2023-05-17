Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $267,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

