Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $306,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,093,785 shares of company stock valued at $373,801,732. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.