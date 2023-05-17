Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,134. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.