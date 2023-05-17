Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 10,630 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.