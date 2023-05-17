Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,295 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

