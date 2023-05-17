Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,727 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

EQC stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

