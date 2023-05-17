Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Trading Down 3.5 %

UGI stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

