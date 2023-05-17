Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

