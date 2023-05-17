Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE OFC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.