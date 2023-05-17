Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $137.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Stories

