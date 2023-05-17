Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,547 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

