Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 162 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

