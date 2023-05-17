Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 535 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $19,590,000.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

