Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $308,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

