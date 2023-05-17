Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $377,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day moving average of $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

