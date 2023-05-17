Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,039 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

