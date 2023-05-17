Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 812,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,982,000 after purchasing an additional 719,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

