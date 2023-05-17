Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $94.71 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

