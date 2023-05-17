Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,487.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

WSO stock opened at $333.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

