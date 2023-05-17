WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.80. Approximately 927,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,037,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WELL Health Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.