Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

Western Digital Company Profile

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

