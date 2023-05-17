Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 902 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

